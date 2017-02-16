Candidates focus on youth at Sarasota Underground town hall
Even among a diverse eight-person field running for two open seats on the City Commission, there's consensus on at least one subject: The city should be doing more to attract and retain young people. Seven of the commission candidates appeared at Wednesday's Sarasota Underground town hall to discuss that topic and other city issues in advance of the March 14 election.
