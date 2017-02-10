BWW Review: Gulf View Drive at Rubicon Theatre Company

In See Rock City , the second installment of Arlene Hutton 's trilogy about a post-World War II family, aspiring novelist Raleigh Brummett had left for New York to pursue his career, leaving his school teacher wife May behind in the rural town of Corbin, Kentucky. Hutton's trilogy about the Brummetts, a family struggling to stay together amid everyday challenges, concludes with the third and final chapter, Gulf View Drive, which plays through Sunday at the Rubicon Theatre Company in Ventura.

