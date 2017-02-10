BWW Review: Gulf View Drive at Rubico...

BWW Review: Gulf View Drive at Rubicon Theatre Company

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

In See Rock City , the second installment of Arlene Hutton 's trilogy about a post-World War II family, aspiring novelist Raleigh Brummett had left for New York to pursue his career, leaving his school teacher wife May behind in the rural town of Corbin, Kentucky. Hutton's trilogy about the Brummetts, a family struggling to stay together amid everyday challenges, concludes with the third and final chapter, Gulf View Drive, which plays through Sunday at the Rubicon Theatre Company in Ventura.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) 8 min Go Blue Forever 289
News Strange & Unusual - Fired Transsexual City Mana... (Apr '07) Thu Eleventh Phart 3
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Feb 8 Martha 27
Baron Trump Feb 3 yidfellas v USA 3
Kermit and Shelley watkins Jan 29 Concerned 1
Best realtor Jan 27 Marti 2
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) Jan 27 Marti 13
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,599 • Total comments across all topics: 278,763,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC