Black Tie & Tales 02.02.17

Unlike many kids their age, Graycen and Clementine Schwartz were thinking of others before themselves on their birthday. The two sisters celebrated a joint Ashley Gruters -planned Bat Mitzvah, or 'B'not,' Jan. 21 with 90 friends at the Michael's On East ballroom, but what the pictures don't show is the charitable back story of the soiree.

