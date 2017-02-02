Black Tie & Tales 02.02.17
Unlike many kids their age, Graycen and Clementine Schwartz were thinking of others before themselves on their birthday. The two sisters celebrated a joint Ashley Gruters -planned Bat Mitzvah, or 'B'not,' Jan. 21 with 90 friends at the Michael's On East ballroom, but what the pictures don't show is the charitable back story of the soiree.
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Jan 29
|Concerned
|1
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Jan 27
|Martha
|25
|Best realtor
|Jan 27
|Marti
|2
|Baron Trump
|Jan 27
|Marti
|2
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|13
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Jan 27
|yidfellas v USA
|29
|Coal Burners
|Jan 26
|Amber Lane
|1
