Betsy DeVos clears another hurdle in Senate vote

SARASOTA,Fla.-- Betsy DeVos cleared another hurdle Friday, putting her one step closer to becoming the next Education Secretary. Senators voted Friday 52-48 to cut off debate on the issue further, setting the stage for a final confirmation vote next week.

