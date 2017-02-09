Asolo Rep to Host la Fete de Monte Carlo Gala at The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota
Asolo Rep's Annual Gala: La Fte de Monte Carlo, will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota. The largest fundraiser of Asolo Rep's season, chaired by Ann Charters, Caroline Ellerson, Susan Malloy Jones and Jill Ramsey, will begin at 6pm with a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by a seated dinner, paddle raise, live music and dancing.
