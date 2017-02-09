Asolo Rep to Host la Fete de Monte Ca...

Asolo Rep to Host la Fete de Monte Carlo Gala at The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Asolo Rep's Annual Gala: La Fte de Monte Carlo, will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota. The largest fundraiser of Asolo Rep's season, chaired by Ann Charters, Caroline Ellerson, Susan Malloy Jones and Jill Ramsey, will begin at 6pm with a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by a seated dinner, paddle raise, live music and dancing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange & Unusual - Fired Transsexual City Mana... (Apr '07) 11 hr Eleventh Phart 3
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Wed Martha 27
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) Wed Chris 288
Baron Trump Feb 3 yidfellas v USA 3
Kermit and Shelley watkins Jan 29 Concerned 1
Best realtor Jan 27 Marti 2
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) Jan 27 Marti 13
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Sarasota County was issued at February 09 at 6:55PM EST

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,088 • Total comments across all topics: 278,713,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC