Asolo Rep Adds Two Performances of the Originalist

Due to popular demand, Asolo Rep has added two additional performances of THE ORIGINALIST to its nearly sold-out run. Directed by Arena Stage Artistic Director Molly Smith and starring four-time Helen Hayes Award-winner Edward Gero , John Strand 's gripping political play tells the timely story of staunchly conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, his extremely liberal law clerk and their journey to find the elusive political middle.

