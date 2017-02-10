Andy Warhol Is the Inspiration Behind...

Andy Warhol Is the Inspiration Behind a Kicky New Interior Design Project.

An art-loving client with family ties to pop-art superstar Andy Warhol inspired Sarasota interior designer Chelsea Dunbar to fill the woman's new home with fun '60s flair. That's an oversized copy of Warhol's portrait of the client's grandfather, Gardner Cowles Jr., founder of Look magazine, on the living room bookshelf.

