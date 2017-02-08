Administrative approval opposition gains momentum The resident...

Administrative approval opposition ga...

Administrative approval opposition gains momentum

For the second time in four months, a crowd packed the auditorium at Selby Public Library on Jan. 23 to hear residents discuss the city's zoning regulations. The resident activist group STOP! held these town hall events to raise awareness of four specific policy positions.

