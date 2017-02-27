6 men arrested for indecent exposure, solicitation on beach
William Campbell, Thomas Learmont, Stephen Gergatz, Joseph Fecik, Randy Rivette, Richard Higgins via Sarasota County Sheriff's Office An undercover investigation at a Sarasota County beach led to the arrest of six men, ranging in age from 51 to 80, according to the sheriff's office. William Campbell, 62 of Venice, Joseph Fecik, 74 of North Port, Stephen Gergatz, 71 of Sarasota, Richard Higgins, 70 of Englewood, and Thomas Learmont, 80 of Michigan, were all arrested and charged with indecent exposure.
