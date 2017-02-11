11-year-old Sarasota native stars in title role as Annie at Van Wezel
SARASOTA Co., Fla -- An 11-year-old Sarasota actress will be starring as the world's most famous red-headed orphan in the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall's production of "Annie". Bates was last seen in her role as Josephine Baker in the world premiere of Josephine at the Asolo Repetory Theatre.
