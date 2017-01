Weather 9 mins ago 4:41 a.m.Rip Current Statement

FLZ155-160-211745- /O.NEW.KTBW.RP.S.0002.170121T1500Z-170125T0000Z/ /O.CON.KTBW.BH.S.0001.000000T0000Z-170124T0300Z/ COASTAL MANATEE-COASTAL SARASOTA- 434 AM EST SAT JAN 21 2017 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EST THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TAMPA BAY RUSKIN HAS ISSUED A HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EST THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING. * RIP CURRENT TIMING...TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING.

