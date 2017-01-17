Weather 42 mins ago 7:50 p.m.Tornado Warning

FLC081-115-230100- /O.CON.KTBW.TO.W.0006.000000T0000Z-170123T0100Z/ Manatee FL-Sarasota FL- 748 PM EST SUN JAN 22 2017 ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EST FOR CENTRAL MANATEE AND NORTHWESTERN SARASOTA COUNTIES... At 747 PM EST, a likely waterspout was located just offshore over Whitfield, or near Sarasota, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado.

