Weather 29 mins ago 8:59 p.m.Coastal Flood Statement

FLZ155-160-230500- /O.CON.KTBW.SU.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-170124T1800Z/ /O.CON.KTBW.BH.S.0001.000000T0000Z-170124T0300Z/ /O.CON.KTBW.CF.S.0001.000000T0000Z-170123T0500Z/ /O.CON.KTBW.RP.S.0002.000000T0000Z-170125T0000Z/ COASTAL MANATEE-COASTAL SARASOTA- 857 PM EST SUN JAN 22 2017 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... ...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING POSSIBLE UNTIL AROUND MIDNIGHT... * COASTAL FLOODING...TIDES 2-3 FT ABOVE NORMAL DURING HIGH TIDE. * COASTAL FLOOD TIMING...12 PM THROUGH MIDNIGHT TODAY. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING AND OVERWASH ESPECIALLY DURING THIS AFTERNOONS HIGH TIDE CYCLE. * HIGH SURF...3-5 FT TODAY, 5-7 FT MONDAY, AND 4-6 FT TUESDAY. * HIGH SURF TIMING...TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY. * HIGH SURF ... (more)

