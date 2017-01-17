Weather 24 mins ago 10:05 p.m.Tornado Watch
FLC027-049-055-081-105-115-231100- /O.CAN.KTBW.TO.A.0023.000000T0000Z-170123T0300Z/ /O.NEW.KTBW.TO.A.0024.170123T0259Z-170123T1100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 24 UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF TORNADO WATCH 23. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN FLORIDA THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA HARDEE POLK IN SOUTH CENTRAL FLORIDA DESOTO HIGHLANDS IN WEST CENTRAL FLORIDA MANATEE SARASOTA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, AVON PARK, BAYSHORE GARDENS, BOWLING GREEN, BRADENTON, ENGLEWOOD, LAKELAND, NORTH PORT, PALMETTO, PLACID LAKES, SARASOTA, SEBRING, SOUTH VENICE, VENICE, WAUCHULA, WINTER HAVEN, AND ZOLFO SPRINGS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|retired tennis coach (Jan '15)
|Sat
|he thinks he is s...
|4
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Sat
|higrob2
|11
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Sat
|oh
|8
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Jan 20
|PUTZ PENCE
|23
|Baron Trump
|Jan 20
|oh my
|1
|trump is on acid
|Jan 20
|duh
|3
|IMPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Pi...
|Jan 13
|baugh indabag
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC