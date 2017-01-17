Weather 24 mins ago 10:05 p.m.Tornado Watch

FLC027-049-055-081-105-115-231100- /O.CAN.KTBW.TO.A.0023.000000T0000Z-170123T0300Z/ /O.NEW.KTBW.TO.A.0024.170123T0259Z-170123T1100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 24 UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF TORNADO WATCH 23. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN FLORIDA THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA HARDEE POLK IN SOUTH CENTRAL FLORIDA DESOTO HIGHLANDS IN WEST CENTRAL FLORIDA MANATEE SARASOTA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, AVON PARK, BAYSHORE GARDENS, BOWLING GREEN, BRADENTON, ENGLEWOOD, LAKELAND, NORTH PORT, PALMETTO, PLACID LAKES, SARASOTA, SEBRING, SOUTH VENICE, VENICE, WAUCHULA, WINTER HAVEN, AND ZOLFO SPRINGS.

