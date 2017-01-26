Video shows Florida man slamming dog ...

Video shows Florida man slamming dog into ground at animal shelter

The Miami Herald

A Brevard County man was caught on surveillance video abusing a Shih Tzu at a boarding facility, causing the dog significant leg injury. The suspect was arrested on animal cruelty charges.

