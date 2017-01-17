Video on set shows animal abuse in upcoming movie, locals react
SARASOTA, FL. - A new film set to be released January 27th has been promoted as a heartwarming story, but now many people are boycotting the movie after a video surfaced showing the mistreatment of a dog used in the film.
