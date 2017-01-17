Two Sarasota Legends Come Together at...

Two Sarasota Legends Come Together at Designing Women Boutique's Salon Series Next Week

Two Sarasota legends will be together at Designing Women Boutique on Thursday, Jan. 26 for an extra special Salon Series event. Comedian Dickie Smothers will discuss his iconic career in comedy and Sarasota Magazine 's Mr. Chatterbox will be selling items from his fabulous vintage jewelry collection.

