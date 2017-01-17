Two Sarasota Legends Come Together at Designing Women Boutique's Salon Series Next Week
Two Sarasota legends will be together at Designing Women Boutique on Thursday, Jan. 26 for an extra special Salon Series event. Comedian Dickie Smothers will discuss his iconic career in comedy and Sarasota Magazine 's Mr. Chatterbox will be selling items from his fabulous vintage jewelry collection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|6 hr
|MK ULTRA
|7
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|6 hr
|PUTZ PENCE
|23
|Baron Trump
|10 hr
|oh my
|1
|trump is on acid
|11 hr
|duh
|3
|IMPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Pi...
|Jan 13
|baugh indabag
|3
|Top Story - July: Jesse Biter reflects on - Bel...
|Dec 29
|ugh
|1
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Dec 26
|Jose
|287
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC