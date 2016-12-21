Top Story - December: Colony Resort promoter makes big promises

Fresh from winning approval Monday from the Longboat Key Town Commission for his density increase referendum request, Orlando-based developer Chuck Whittall was in full campaign mode Tuesday trying to win over island voters. Speaking before fewer than 10 people at the Lazy Lobster, Whittall touted the benefits of his proposed five-star hotel and condo resort and even promised to buy the town a ferry to establish a water taxi service.

