The shocking story of Christine Chubbuck - " the reporter who shot herself on live TV
Rebecca Hall has the leading role in an upcoming movie about Christine Chubbuck, a news reporter who shot herself on live television in 1974. Chubbuck was a 29-year-old who worked for WXLT-TV in Sarasota, Florida, as the host of a community affairs talk show called Suncoast Digest.
