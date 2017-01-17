The "Greatest Show on Earth" to close after 146 years

OCTOBER 14: Bonnie the Elephant, far right with hat, celebrated her 17th birthday as she and other elephants from the Ringling Brothers Circus had their traditional Brunch on the TD Garden event floor. BOSTON - OCTOBER 14: Bonnie the Elephant, far right with hat, celebrated her 17th birthday as she and other elephants from the Ringling Brothers Circus had their traditional Brunch on the TD Garden event floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.