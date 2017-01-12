Step Inside This French and Fabulous ...

Step Inside This French and Fabulous Siesta Key Home

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Sarasota Magazine

I'm usually not a fan of enormous new houses done in some old European style but I'm making a big exception for this slightly over-the-top masterpiece on Siesta Key. It's the only house I've ever seen in Sarasota that attempts what is known as "le style Rothschild."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH... Fri MOSAIC media cabal 5
IMPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Pi... Fri baugh indabag 3
News Top Story - July: Jesse Biter reflects on - Bel... Dec 29 ugh 1
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) Dec 26 Jose 287
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) Dec 23 ANN 19
Monster trucks Dec 21 Emma 1
beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11) Dec 18 James Swanso 10
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,720 • Total comments across all topics: 277,909,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC