Solar Power co-op program to be offered in Sarasota

Sarasota, FL - Representatives from the FL House Institute, the League of Women Voters Sarasota and Florida Solar United Neighborhoods will host a press conference Wednesday morning encouraging Sarasota homeowners looking for a discounted way to add solar power to their homes to sign up for a new solar co-op program. Solar co-ops provide bulk discounts - up to 20 percent - for a group of homeowners who are interested in purchasing solar panels.

