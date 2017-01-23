Siesta Key residents take legal actio...

Siesta Key residents take legal action to block Big Pass dredge

As the Florida Department of Environmental Protection reviews a series of complaints surrounding the proposed dredging of Big Pass, Siesta Key residents are launching another effort to block the project. Today, the Siesta Key Association announced its intent to file an injunction against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and city of Sarasota's plans to renourish Lido Key with sand from Big Pass.

