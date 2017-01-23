Siesta Key residents take legal action to block Big Pass dredge
As the Florida Department of Environmental Protection reviews a series of complaints surrounding the proposed dredging of Big Pass, Siesta Key residents are launching another effort to block the project. Today, the Siesta Key Association announced its intent to file an injunction against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and city of Sarasota's plans to renourish Lido Key with sand from Big Pass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|retired tennis coach (Jan '15)
|Sat
|he thinks he is s...
|4
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Jan 21
|higrob2
|11
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Jan 21
|oh
|8
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Jan 20
|PUTZ PENCE
|23
|Baron Trump
|Jan 20
|oh my
|1
|trump is on acid
|Jan 20
|duh
|3
|IMPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Pi...
|Jan 13
|baugh indabag
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC