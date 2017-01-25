Sex offender leads police to child porn files

A Sarasota man registered as a sex offender has been charged with 20 counts of child pornography after detectives showed up to his home with a search warrant and he led them to a thumb drive containing numerous photos and videos of child pornography. Sarasota police say Dannie Berry, 69, is a registered sex offender after pleading guilty to sexual offense charges in Jackson, Oregon in 1988.

