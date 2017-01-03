Several schools recognized with 'Five Stars' in the Suncoast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- More than two dozen Sarasota and Manatee County schools are being recognized as "Five Star Schools" by the Florida Department of Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IMPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Pi...
|Mon
|The Peoples Media
|2
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Mon
|The Peoples Media
|4
|Top Story - July: Jesse Biter reflects on - Bel...
|Dec 29
|ugh
|1
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Dec 26
|Jose
|287
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Dec 23
|ANN
|19
|Monster trucks
|Dec 21
|Emma
|1
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Dec 18
|James Swanso
|10
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC