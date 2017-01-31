Sarasota Music Half Marathon brings lane closures Feb. 5

SARASOTA CO., Fla - The Sarasota Police Department wants drivers to be aware of lane closures for the Sarasota Music Half Marathon. The Sarasota Music Half Marathon will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. The 13.1 mile race will feature bands, cheerleaders, lawn gatherings and more along the race course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.