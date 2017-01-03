Sarasota Ballet Celebration of Two Worlds Gala
Dinner at the Ritz followed performances by Frederica Von Stade, Jake Heggie, principal dancers of American Ballet Theatre and other guest artists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IMPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Pi...
|8 hr
|The Peoples Media
|2
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|8 hr
|The Peoples Media
|4
|Top Story - July: Jesse Biter reflects on - Bel...
|Dec 29
|ugh
|1
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Dec 26
|Jose
|287
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Dec 23
|ANN
|19
|Monster trucks
|Dec 21
|Emma
|1
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Dec 18
|James Swanso
|10
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC