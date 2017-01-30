Sarasota art theft suspects caught
Two men who were seen in surveillance images carrying out large artworks without paying from the Art Avenue gallery were arrested. The Sarasota Police Department arrested Anthony J. Larson, 30, and Rex L. Ballinger, 29, both of Sarasota in connection with the December 12, 2016 heist at the gallery located at 3501 S. Tamiami Trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Sun
|Concerned
|1
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Jan 27
|Martha
|25
|Best realtor
|Jan 27
|Marti
|2
|Baron Trump
|Jan 27
|Marti
|2
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|13
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Jan 27
|yidfellas v USA
|29
|Coal Burners
|Jan 26
|Amber Lane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC