Sarasota art theft suspects caught

Two men who were seen in surveillance images carrying out large artworks without paying from the Art Avenue gallery were arrested. The Sarasota Police Department arrested Anthony J. Larson, 30, and Rex L. Ballinger, 29, both of Sarasota in connection with the December 12, 2016 heist at the gallery located at 3501 S. Tamiami Trail.

