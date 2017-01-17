Reviving History at the Sarasota Ballet
Before ballets were preserved on film or with dance notation, their longevity was much more fragile. As time went on, if a ballet wasn't continually performed, and the choreographer or principal dancers weren't there to recount the steps, the piece of dance risked becoming lost forever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump is on acid
|Tue
|duh
|1
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Jan 13
|MOSAIC media cabal
|5
|IMPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Pi...
|Jan 13
|baugh indabag
|3
|Top Story - July: Jesse Biter reflects on - Bel...
|Dec 29
|ugh
|1
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Dec 26
|Jose
|287
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Dec 23
|ANN
|19
|Monster trucks
|Dec 21
|Emma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC