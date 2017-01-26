Red tide is causing dead fish to wash up on area beaches
SARASOTA Fla. -- Dead fish are once again washing up along Suncoast beaches. The mass fish kills are being blamed on red tide, an algae bloom that causes reduced oxygen levels in area waters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal Burners
|7 hr
|Amber Lane
|1
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|23 hr
|DisappointedRetiree
|12
|Driverless shuttle gives Sarasota, Lakewood Ran...
|Wed
|theheartlady
|1
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Tue
|mom
|28
|retired tennis coach (Jan '15)
|Jan 21
|he thinks he is s...
|4
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Jan 21
|oh
|8
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Jan 20
|PUTZ PENCE
|23
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC