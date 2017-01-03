Rabies alert issued for Venice and No...

Rabies alert issued for Venice and North Port

A rabies alert has been issued for Venice and North Port by the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County after the discovery of a rabid bobcat. The Herald-Tribune reports the Department of Health in Sarasota received laboratory confirmation on Dec. 30. Officials say two bobcat attacks occurred within four miles of one another in east Venice.

