Rabies alert issued for Venice and North Port
A rabies alert has been issued for Venice and North Port by the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County after the discovery of a rabid bobcat. The Herald-Tribune reports the Department of Health in Sarasota received laboratory confirmation on Dec. 30. Officials say two bobcat attacks occurred within four miles of one another in east Venice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Story - July: Jesse Biter reflects on - Bel...
|Dec 29
|ugh
|1
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Dec 26
|Jose
|287
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Dec 23
|ANN
|19
|Monster trucks
|Dec 21
|Emma
|1
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Dec 18
|James Swanso
|10
|Residents push for dog-friendly policies in Bay...
|Dec 16
|Park dodo
|1
|Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel
|Dec 10
|patron
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC