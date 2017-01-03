President Richardson Hits the Road fo...

President Richardson Hits the Road for Spring 2017 Tour

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Westminster College

President Dr. Kathy Richardson will hit the road for the President on the Road: Spring 2017 tour . President Richardson plans to meet with various Westminster alumni along the east coast for a hors d' oeuvres reception featuring formal remarks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westminster College.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top Story - July: Jesse Biter reflects on - Bel... Dec 29 ugh 1
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) Dec 26 Jose 287
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) Dec 23 ANN 19
Monster trucks Dec 21 Emma 1
beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11) Dec 18 James Swanso 10
News Residents push for dog-friendly policies in Bay... Dec 16 Park dodo 1
News Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel Dec 10 patron 1
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,861 • Total comments across all topics: 277,685,784

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC