Police: Florida deputy tried to kill elderly woman, frame it as suicide
A 79-year-old woman's interaction with a longtime Sarasota, Florida deputy sheriff began with a simple call for help. It ended with the officer allegedly forging checks and attempting to kill the woman and frame it as a suicide, according to a legal affidavit and a law enforcement official.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|6 hr
|mom
|28
|retired tennis coach (Jan '15)
|Jan 21
|he thinks he is s...
|4
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Jan 21
|higrob2
|11
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Jan 21
|oh
|8
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Jan 20
|PUTZ PENCE
|23
|Baron Trump
|Jan 20
|oh my
|1
|trump is on acid
|Jan 20
|duh
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC