News 7 mins ago 12:24 p.m.Sarasota deputy faces attempted murder charge

An 18-year deputy of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office was arrested Monday for allegedly attempting to murder an elderly Sarasota woman and covering it up to make it look like a suicide. Sarasota Sheriff Tom Knight identified the employee as Frankie Eugene Bybee, who was arrested Monday after an internal affairs investigation revealed Bybee's alleged plot to steal the victim's dog, money and to kill her when she reported his activity.

