News 7 mins ago 12:24 p.m.Sarasota deputy faces attempted murder charge
An 18-year deputy of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office was arrested Monday for allegedly attempting to murder an elderly Sarasota woman and covering it up to make it look like a suicide. Sarasota Sheriff Tom Knight identified the employee as Frankie Eugene Bybee, who was arrested Monday after an internal affairs investigation revealed Bybee's alleged plot to steal the victim's dog, money and to kill her when she reported his activity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|retired tennis coach (Jan '15)
|Sat
|he thinks he is s...
|4
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Jan 21
|higrob2
|11
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Jan 21
|oh
|8
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Jan 20
|PUTZ PENCE
|23
|Baron Trump
|Jan 20
|oh my
|1
|trump is on acid
|Jan 20
|duh
|3
|IMPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Pi...
|Jan 13
|baugh indabag
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC