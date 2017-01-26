Neighborhood Workshop to discuss recycling facility near Celery Fields in Sarasota
SARASOTA CO., Fla. -- There will be a neighborhood workshop Monday at 6 p.m. to discuss a recycling center to be built near the Celery Fields.
