Neighborhood Workshop to discuss recy...

Neighborhood Workshop to discuss recycling facility near Celery Fields in Sarasota

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

SARASOTA CO., Fla. -- There will be a neighborhood workshop Monday at 6 p.m. to discuss a recycling center to be built near the Celery Fields.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kermit and Shelley watkins 23 hr Concerned 1
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Fri Martha 25
Best realtor Jan 27 Marti 2
Baron Trump Jan 27 Marti 2
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) Jan 27 Marti 13
Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14) Jan 27 yidfellas v USA 29
Coal Burners Jan 26 Amber Lane 1
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Sarasota County was issued at January 30 at 6:51AM EST

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,082 • Total comments across all topics: 278,395,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC