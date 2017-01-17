Negotiations with private Lido pavili...

Negotiations with private Lido pavilion operator advance

At today's City Commission meeting, Lido Key residents asked the board to keep the Lido Beach pool and pavilion public - and end its pursuit of a private operator to manage the facilities. The commission instead voted to continue negotiations with a private group on a contract to operate the city-owned property, but the board vowed maintaining public access would be a priority as staff works to produce a contract.

