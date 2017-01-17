Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs
Even on the beautiful Gulf Coast, inner peace can sometimes be hard to come by. So Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs is helping Sarasotans center themselves through yoga, art, and her handmade Malas--necklaces and bracelets that serve as talismans for empowerment and well-being.
