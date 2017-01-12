Matt Sperling enters City Commission race
As he campaigns for a seat on the City Commission, Matt Sperling isn't going to shy away from discussing contentious issues. This week, Sperling became the eight candidate in the March 14 election for two at-large commission seats.
