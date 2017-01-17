Man arrested in Bee Ridge Publix parking lot for grand theft auto, meth

SARASOTA CO., -- The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on felony drug charges after finding him behind the wheel of a stolen car in possession of nearly 23 grams of methamphetamine. Deputies responded to a Publix parking lot in the 3600 block of Bee Ridge Road just after 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday night, for reports of loitering.

