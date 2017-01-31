Maison Blanche's Jose Martinez Moves ...

Maison Blanche's Jose Martinez Moves Forward by Standing Still

In a restaurant world hurtling toward casual, communal, loud and fast, Longboat Key's 15-year-old Maison Blanche is an anomaly: formal, private, hushed and leisurely. And that reflects chef/owner Jose Martinez's reverence for classical French food, prepared and served with near-religious devotion.

