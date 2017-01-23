Local police handpicked to work inauguration
Local law enforcement got front row seats to the inauguration. Well, almost. No sitting for the handpicked Sarasota Police officers who were sworn in as U.S. Marshals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|retired tennis coach (Jan '15)
|Sat
|he thinks he is s...
|4
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Jan 21
|higrob2
|11
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Jan 21
|oh
|8
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Jan 20
|PUTZ PENCE
|23
|Baron Trump
|Jan 20
|oh my
|1
|trump is on acid
|Jan 20
|duh
|3
|IMPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Pi...
|Jan 13
|baugh indabag
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC