Local distillers want end to limit on customer sales

A lawmaker in Sarasota has put in a bill that would allow Florida craft distillers to expanded to 250,000 gallons a year and loosen the regulations on where and how they can sell. Winter Park Distilling recently opened its new facility on Orange Ave. A lawmaker in Sarasota has put in a bill that would allow Florida craft distillers to expanded to 250,000 gallons a year and loosen the regulations on where and how they can sell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.