Keynote speaker to discuss Boca Grande railroad history
The Boca Grande Historical Society will feature guest speaker Theodore Cover at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Boca Grande Community Center Auditorium. Cover is a retired mechanical engineer, a member of the Suncoast Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and a member of RealRail, the Sarasota model railroad club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IMPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Pi...
|8 hr
|The Peoples Media
|2
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|8 hr
|The Peoples Media
|4
|Top Story - July: Jesse Biter reflects on - Bel...
|Dec 29
|ugh
|1
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Dec 26
|Jose
|287
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Dec 23
|ANN
|19
|Monster trucks
|Dec 21
|Emma
|1
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Dec 18
|James Swanso
|10
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC