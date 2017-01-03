Keynote speaker to discuss Boca Grand...

Keynote speaker to discuss Boca Grande railroad history

The Boca Grande Historical Society will feature guest speaker Theodore Cover at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Boca Grande Community Center Auditorium. Cover is a retired mechanical engineer, a member of the Suncoast Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and a member of RealRail, the Sarasota model railroad club.

