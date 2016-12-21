Home Healthcare Market Growth to exceed $391.41 Bn by 2021
Global home healthcare market was valued at $228.90 Bn in 2015 and is expected to register $391.41 Bn by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 9.40% between 2016 and 2021. / EIN News / -- Sarasota, FL, Jan. 02, 2017 -- Zion Research has published a new report titled " Global Home Healthcare Market and Services : Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2015 – 2021 ".
