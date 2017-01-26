Gun bill targets college campuses
The threat of mass shootings has thrust a capitol hill gun fight into the heart of Florida's colleges. Legislators and academics are scuffling over a bill that would put the rights of 1.7 million concealed carry permit holders above the wants of many of the public higher education system's 1.2 million staff and students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|15 hr
|Martha
|25
|Best realtor
|Fri
|Marti
|2
|Baron Trump
|Fri
|Marti
|2
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Fri
|Marti
|13
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|29
|Coal Burners
|Thu
|Amber Lane
|1
|Driverless shuttle gives Sarasota, Lakewood Ran...
|Jan 25
|theheartlady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC