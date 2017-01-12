GuitarSarasota Tickets on Sale Now

GuitarSarasota has been bringing international classical guitarists to town for a decade now; the 11th season begins Feb. 4 and continues through April 1. All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and are at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota on Fruitville Road. Individual tickets are on sale until noon the day of each concert, available at guitarsarasota.org at $30 for GuitarSarasota members and $35 for nonmembers.

