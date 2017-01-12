GuitarSarasota Tickets on Sale Now
GuitarSarasota has been bringing international classical guitarists to town for a decade now; the 11th season begins Feb. 4 and continues through April 1. All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and are at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota on Fruitville Road. Individual tickets are on sale until noon the day of each concert, available at guitarsarasota.org at $30 for GuitarSarasota members and $35 for nonmembers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IMPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Pi...
|Jan 9
|The Peoples Media
|2
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Jan 9
|The Peoples Media
|4
|Top Story - July: Jesse Biter reflects on - Bel...
|Dec 29
|ugh
|1
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Dec 26
|Jose
|287
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Dec 23
|ANN
|19
|Monster trucks
|Dec 21
|Emma
|1
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Dec 18
|James Swanso
|10
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC