Global Soil Treatment Market will reach USD 42.03 Billion in 2022: Zion Market Research

According to the report, global soil treatment market was valued at over USD 26.06 Billion in 2016, is expected to reach above USD 42.03 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of slightly above 8.31% between 2016 and 2022. / EIN News / -- Sarasota, FL, Jan. 27, 2017 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Soil Treatment Market by Technology : Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022" .

