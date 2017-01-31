Global Household Cleaners Market will...

Global Household Cleaners Market will reach USD 33.00 Billion by 2022: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global household cleaners market was valued at around USD 25.50 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach approximately USD 33.00 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 4.8% between 2017 and 2022. Sarasota, FL, Jan. 31, 2017 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Household Cleaners Market by Application : Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 - 2022" .

