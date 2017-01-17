Global Air Quality Control Systems Ma...

Global Air Quality Control Systems Market will USD 92.38 billion, by 2022: Zion Market Research

According to the report, global air quality control system market was valued at around USD 65.49 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach approximately USD 92.38 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 5.9% between 2017 and 2022. Sarasota, FL, Jan. 17, 2017 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Air Quality Control System Market , Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems, Fabric Filters, Mercury Control Systems and Others) for Chemicals, Cement Manufacturing, Power Generation, Iron & Steel and Other Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2022" .

