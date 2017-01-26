Gardening Workshops at The Ringling, Palm Springs Modernism...
The Sarasota Architectural Foundation will present the documentary Desert Utopia : Midcentury Architecture in Palm Springs at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Ringling College. The film explores the origins and growth of midcentury architecture in Palm Springs, which includes homes designed by Richard Neutra, William Krisel and other notable architects.
